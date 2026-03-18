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Abstract-96 by olivetreeann
Photo 5463

Abstract-96

Playing around with some color for the current abstract challenge.
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Harry J Benson ace
Interesting
March 19th, 2026  
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