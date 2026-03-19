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Previous
Photo 5464
52wc-2026-w12
The prompt this week was "on the floor". And this was on the floor at work today.
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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Ann H. LeFevre
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@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Photo Details
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4
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motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
19th March 2026 10:29am
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52wc-2026-w12
katy
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I like the two colors
March 20th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Nice one
March 20th, 2026
Rick Schies
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Oh my, they are not permitted where I work
March 20th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
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Nice edit!
March 20th, 2026
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