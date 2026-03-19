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52wc-2026-w12 by olivetreeann
Photo 5464

52wc-2026-w12

The prompt this week was "on the floor". And this was on the floor at work today.
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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katy ace
I like the two colors
March 20th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice one
March 20th, 2026  
Rick Schies ace
Oh my, they are not permitted where I work
March 20th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Nice edit!
March 20th, 2026  
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