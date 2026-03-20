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Morning Through a Watery Windshield by olivetreeann
Photo 5465

Morning Through a Watery Windshield

Today's word was "water" and that's what was all over the windshield when I was ready to go to work. I loved how it filtered the image of the trees behind my house.
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Beverley ace
gentleness
March 22nd, 2026  
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