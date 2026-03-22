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Previous
Photo 5466
In Line
I needed to take an image that featured leading lines for my camera group. I love taking shots in this alleyway which runs between a bank and bookstore in Stroudsburg. It never ceases to produce a good image- especially black and white images.
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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Ann H. LeFevre
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@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Photo Details
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1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
19th March 2026 2:39pm
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bricks
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leading lines
,
perspective
Jessica Eby
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Cool! I like the lights.
March 23rd, 2026
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