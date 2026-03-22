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In Line by olivetreeann
Photo 5466

In Line

I needed to take an image that featured leading lines for my camera group. I love taking shots in this alleyway which runs between a bank and bookstore in Stroudsburg. It never ceases to produce a good image- especially black and white images.
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Jessica Eby ace
Cool! I like the lights.
March 23rd, 2026  
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