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wsl-57 by olivetreeann
Photo 5468

wsl-57

I had my annual check up today and saw this quote on a plaque in the doctor's office. I liked the sentiment behind it and decided Piggy was the perfect one to share it with you.
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Harry J Benson ace
Good quote
March 24th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific quote.
March 24th, 2026  
Diane ace
Great sentiment.
March 24th, 2026  
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