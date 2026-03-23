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Previous
Photo 5468
wsl-57
I had my annual check up today and saw this quote on a plaque in the doctor's office. I liked the sentiment behind it and decided Piggy was the perfect one to share it with you.
23rd March 2026
23rd Mar 26
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Ann H. LeFevre
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@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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3
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Themes and Competitions
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Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
10th December 2018 12:48pm
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toyson365
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wsl-57
Harry J Benson
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Good quote
March 24th, 2026
Shutterbug
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Terrific quote.
March 24th, 2026
Diane
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Great sentiment.
March 24th, 2026
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