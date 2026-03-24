Previous
Next
ac-lowry by olivetreeann
Photo 5469

ac-lowry

I'm struggling with rendering an image that does this artist justice. Thankfully the deadline has been extended so I can try again. I love his style!

This is a composite of one of my images and one of his.
24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1499% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rick Schies ace
I must check the artist out
March 30th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Nice one for the challenge!
March 30th, 2026  
bkb in the city ace
Well done
March 30th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact