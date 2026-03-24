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Photo 5469
ac-lowry
I'm struggling with rendering an image that does this artist justice. Thankfully the deadline has been extended so I can try again. I love his style!
This is a composite of one of my images and one of his.
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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Ann H. LeFevre
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@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
27th March 2026 11:44am
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ac-lowry
Rick Schies
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I must check the artist out
March 30th, 2026
Zilli~
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Nice one for the challenge!
March 30th, 2026
bkb in the city
ace
Well done
March 30th, 2026
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