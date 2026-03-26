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Upside-Down World by olivetreeann
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Upside-Down World

My world was turned a little "topsy-turvy" today. About a week ago I heard a sound in my left ear like something was being sealed shut and suddenly I wasn't hearing anything out of that ear at all. The other ear was muted and fuzzy. This had happened in the past and it was due to some wax build-up in my ear and a cleaning by the ear doctor cleared everything up. So, I called to make an appointment when a few days of over-the-counter treatment didn't work.

As it usually goes, the doctor couldn't schedule me until the end of April! I put my name on a wait-list and hoped I wouldn't have to deal with foggy hearing for almost two months! But an opening came through and when they took a good look, it wasn't wax at all.

The right ear was just "foggy" from the cold I had last week. But the left ear wasn't working due to damage on the audio nerve. I had two choices for treatment and the better (although more uncomfortable) of the two involved the doctor making a cut in my ear so that a needle could be inserted into the ear to the audio nerve to apply the treatment. I will have to have those shots twice a week for the next 3 weeks with the hope that somewhere between 40 to 60 percent of the hearing in my left ear can be recovered.

It's a scary thought that I am going to lose somewhere between 40 to 60 percent of the hearing in my left ear. And I know there are other options out there post treatment to help improve my hearing but it's still unnerving to think that I will not be able to hear things like I used to.

So, even though this poster is about nasal issues, the way it was hanging seemed to go quite well with the news I received today. I'll get by though. One thing showed me that the Lord was on my side. It turns out that if I had not come in when I did and had to wait until the end of April I would have completely lost hearing in my left ear and it would not have been able to be recovered at all. So, the moved up date and the treatments are definitely what some people call a "God-thing" because timing was of the essence!
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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I can’t even imagine. That is quite scary and sounds like you still have some ordeal to go through. I don’t have thiat issue, but I do have hearing aids and they are much improved over Grandpa’s hearing aids…in case that is an option for you.
March 29th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Having extremely bad tinnitus and not being able to hear properly I really feel for you. I hope the treatment gets most of your hearing back
March 29th, 2026  
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