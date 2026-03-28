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Catch of the Day by olivetreeann
Photo 5472

Catch of the Day

This was a really quick shot from a bit of a distance with my bridge camera but I was so glad to catch this dad taking a shot of his son's first catch that day. Boy- cell phones go everywhere!
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Rick Schies ace
That is an awesome capture, what a moment
March 30th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Yes!
March 30th, 2026  
bkb in the city ace
Great capture
March 30th, 2026  
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