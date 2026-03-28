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Previous
Photo 5472
Catch of the Day
This was a really quick shot from a bit of a distance with my bridge camera but I was so glad to catch this dad taking a shot of his son's first catch that day. Boy- cell phones go everywhere!
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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Ann H. LeFevre
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@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Photo Details
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Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
28th March 2026 11:14am
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black and white
,
father
,
fishing
,
son
Rick Schies
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That is an awesome capture, what a moment
March 30th, 2026
Zilli~
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Yes!
March 30th, 2026
bkb in the city
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Great capture
March 30th, 2026
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