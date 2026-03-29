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Photo 5474
Piano Day
Went into the archives to pull this one out for today's holiday. This piano is in a room off of the sanctuary. It might not be of the caliber of a Steinway, but it still has a nice sound to it.
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
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Ann H. LeFevre
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@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
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13th February 2026 4:01pm
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gloria jones
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March 31st, 2026
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