Previous
Next
Piano Day by olivetreeann
Photo 5474

Piano Day

Went into the archives to pull this one out for today's holiday. This piano is in a room off of the sanctuary. It might not be of the caliber of a Steinway, but it still has a nice sound to it.
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1500% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Super image
March 31st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact