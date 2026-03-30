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Doctor's Day 2026 by olivetreeann
Photo 5475

Doctor's Day 2026

From the ear doctor's office- my I've had my share of Doctor's visits this month!
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

Ann H. LeFevre

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@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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