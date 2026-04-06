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Tartan Day by olivetreeann
Photo 5482

Tartan Day

Boris and Tad made some new friends today. They were celebrating Tartan Day.

Ai generated the tartan wearing Lego people and the castle (separately) which I merged together. The sun and clouds are "stickers" that I applied as separate layers. Boris and Tad are my own image.
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Brigette ace
cute!!
April 7th, 2026  
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