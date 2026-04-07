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A Measured Response by olivetreeann
Photo 5483

A Measured Response

Took a few shots of the ruler in my desk at work for Metric System Day.
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Ann H. LeFevre

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@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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