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Photo 5487
Evening Light
This image is from 2017- just trying out some new effects. I love the ones that turn my pictures into paintings!
11th April 2026
11th Apr 26
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Ann H. LeFevre
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@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Photo Details
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19
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9
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8
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Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
22nd April 2017 12:04pm
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Christine Sztukowski
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Most beautiful effect
April 11th, 2026
Dorothy
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So beautiful!
April 11th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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A wonderful effect !
April 11th, 2026
katy
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It has a beautiful golden hour glow to it
April 12th, 2026
gloria jones
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Fabulous light
April 12th, 2026
Corinne C
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This is a fantastic shot!
April 12th, 2026
Carole Sandford
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Wonderful light!
April 12th, 2026
Walks @ 7
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Magical!!!!! Fav!
April 12th, 2026
Babs
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Gorgeous lighting, I love this one. fav.
April 12th, 2026
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