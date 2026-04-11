Previous
Evening Light by olivetreeann
Photo 5487

Evening Light

This image is from 2017- just trying out some new effects. I love the ones that turn my pictures into paintings!
11th April 2026 11th Apr 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1503% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Most beautiful effect
April 11th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
So beautiful!
April 11th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful effect !
April 11th, 2026  
katy ace
It has a beautiful golden hour glow to it
April 12th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous light
April 12th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
This is a fantastic shot!
April 12th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Wonderful light!
April 12th, 2026  
Walks @ 7 ace
Magical!!!!! Fav!
April 12th, 2026  
Babs ace
Gorgeous lighting, I love this one. fav.
April 12th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact