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Flower Power by olivetreeann
Photo 5488

Flower Power

Just for fun.
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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katy ace
no telling what it started as but it ended up beautiful
April 13th, 2026  
Harry J Benson ace
Eye catching
April 13th, 2026  
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