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Previous
Photo 5490
Dolphin Day 2026
I picked up this little (and it's little!) pitcher when I was in Greece in 2005- wow- I can't believe it was that long ago!!
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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Ann H. LeFevre
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@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
14th April 2026 8:35am
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ceramic
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dolphin
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pitcher
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edah26-04
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