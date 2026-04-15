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The Art of the World on World Art Day by olivetreeann
Photo 5491

The Art of the World on World Art Day

The sun was pushing its way through the clouds as it was setting when I left work today. It turned out to be a nice subject for World Art Day.
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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katy ace
Beautiful results to your processing Ann
April 17th, 2026  
Lou Ann ace
Wow, Ann. 💖
April 17th, 2026  
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