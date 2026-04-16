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Photo 5492
A Window to My World
A filler from February to help with catching up. No need to comment!
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Photo Details
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5
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3
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3
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motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
25th February 2026 2:23pm
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building
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Dorothy
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Gorgeous!
April 20th, 2026
gloria jones
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Love it.
April 20th, 2026
Tia
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I like the editing.
April 20th, 2026
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