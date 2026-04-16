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A Window to My World by olivetreeann
Photo 5492

A Window to My World

A filler from February to help with catching up. No need to comment!
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Dorothy ace
Gorgeous!
April 20th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Love it.
April 20th, 2026  
Tia ace
I like the editing.
April 20th, 2026  
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