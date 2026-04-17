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Photo 5493
Glow in the Dark Dogwood
Catching up with my project and resorting to Annfoolery in order to do so!
17th April 2026
17th Apr 26
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Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
19th April 2026 12:58pm
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neon
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dogwood
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annfoolery
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etsooi-174
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Gorgeous colours
April 20th, 2026
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