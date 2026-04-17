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Glow in the Dark Dogwood by olivetreeann
Photo 5493

Glow in the Dark Dogwood

Catching up with my project and resorting to Annfoolery in order to do so!
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Gorgeous colours
April 20th, 2026  
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