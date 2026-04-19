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One is the Loneliest Number by olivetreeann
Photo 5494

One is the Loneliest Number

It was looking rather lonely in spite of the sunshine. As I processed the shot the old Three Dog Night Song came to mind.

Catching up with my project and resorting to Annfoolery in order to do so!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M8JO51TLGgg&list=RDM8JO51TLGgg&start_radio=1
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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eDorre ace
Good one.
April 20th, 2026  
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