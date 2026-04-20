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tc-7 by olivetreeann
Photo 5496

tc-7

I drew "nature" and "bench" for the tag challenge and was glad that we have this lovely little sitting area at the church because it meant I'd actually get a picture for the challenge. But when I finally sat down to process and post it (on the last day of the challenge) I got the processing done and then promptly fell asleep at the computer! Hence, I am a day late and a dollar short on uploading the image for the deadline. )o: My apologies to the host as I know they were looking for more entries.
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice edit !
April 21st, 2026  
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