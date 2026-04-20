tc-7

I drew "nature" and "bench" for the tag challenge and was glad that we have this lovely little sitting area at the church because it meant I'd actually get a picture for the challenge. But when I finally sat down to process and post it (on the last day of the challenge) I got the processing done and then promptly fell asleep at the computer! Hence, I am a day late and a dollar short on uploading the image for the deadline. )o: My apologies to the host as I know they were looking for more entries.