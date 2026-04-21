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Previous
Photo 5497
My World of Color 4
Last of the series.
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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197
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Photo Details
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13
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3
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motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
12th April 2026 1:05pm
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oranges
Christine Sztukowski
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So very artistic
April 22nd, 2026
eDorre
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Very cool!
April 22nd, 2026
Walks @ 7
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So very creative
April 22nd, 2026
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