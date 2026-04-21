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My World of Color 4 by olivetreeann
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My World of Color 4

Last of the series.
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
So very artistic
April 22nd, 2026  
eDorre ace
Very cool!
April 22nd, 2026  
Walks @ 7 ace
So very creative
April 22nd, 2026  
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