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Happy Jelly Bean Day by olivetreeann
Photo 5498

Happy Jelly Bean Day

Self-explanatory!
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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katy ace
Piggy looks to be in all her glory here! I have to confess it has my mouth watering
April 23rd, 2026  
Rick Schies ace
How did I miss this? I love jelly beans
April 23rd, 2026  
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