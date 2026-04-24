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Piggy in a Blanket by olivetreeann
Photo 5500

Piggy in a Blanket

It's "Pigs in a Blanket" day! Well, Piggy is a pig and she is in a blanket...
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Zilli~ ace
Cute!
April 25th, 2026  
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