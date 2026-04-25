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5 Penguins for World Penguin Day by olivetreeann
Photo 5501

5 Penguins for World Penguin Day

Liz was out shooting her buddy Pete the Penguin and some of his friends to celebrate World Penguin Day and Miss Ann was happy to add the picture to her 52 week challenge this week- the number 5.
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Ann H. LeFevre

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@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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