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Tell a Story Day 2026 by olivetreeann
Photo 5503

Tell a Story Day 2026

Once upon a time you told me a story.
You helped me travel the world in words.
You inspired me to bold and try my best at any task no matter how hard.
I thought to myself, "I think I can!" and I did.
My imagination soared above the clouds,
explored the ocean depths, and made friends with little girls who lived in a cabin in the woods.
I went to islands with wild things, made snow angels on a snowy day, learned when to say "Please" and "Thank You", and laughed at silly rhymes about cats, hats and green eggs and ham.
Once upon a time you told me a story and while many stories come to an end with happily ever after I am glad that every time I pick up another book, my story never ends.
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Harry J Benson ace
Lovely photo that goes along with the commentary
April 28th, 2026  
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