Tell a Story Day 2026

Once upon a time you told me a story.

You helped me travel the world in words.

You inspired me to bold and try my best at any task no matter how hard.

I thought to myself, "I think I can!" and I did.

My imagination soared above the clouds,

explored the ocean depths, and made friends with little girls who lived in a cabin in the woods.

I went to islands with wild things, made snow angels on a snowy day, learned when to say "Please" and "Thank You", and laughed at silly rhymes about cats, hats and green eggs and ham.

Once upon a time you told me a story and while many stories come to an end with happily ever after I am glad that every time I pick up another book, my story never ends.