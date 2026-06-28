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Previous
Photo 5565
Sailing Into Tapioca Day
I had some Ai fun with this one! The hot air balloons are mine, but the tapioca mountains were generated by Ai (obviously!).
Struggling with allergies today, so I'll be back tomorrow.
28th June 2026
28th Jun 26
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Ann H. LeFevre
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@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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ai
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edah2026-06
Zilli~
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Very creative!
June 29th, 2026
Harry J Benson
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creatively done
June 29th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Love it
June 29th, 2026
gloria jones
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Brilliant image
June 29th, 2026
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