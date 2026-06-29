Camera Day

I was in the camera store one day getting some prints made and running some other sundry photographic errands when Dave the owner said, "I've got something for you!" and he handed me this camera.



I began my 365 Project with a Canon A560- a camera which I didn't care for in the beginning but grew to appreciate after a while. That little point and shoot couldn't take the kind of pictures I dreamed of taking, but it took wonderful macros. And for the first few years of my project I toggled back and forth between frustration (because I wanted to take moon shots) and fascination (because it took such good macros!). I finally saved up enough to buy a bridge camera (which I still use for those moon shots!) and a gifted T3i allowed me to get even better macros, but that little Powershot A560 still had a place in my heart and would come out occasionally when I went on photo walks with my grandsons. But as all mechanical things do- the spring on the compartment that held the batteries in eventually wore out and the camera now sits on my shelf waiting to see if I can figure out some sort of way around that spring.



When Dave inherited a box of photo stuff from a former customer who had recently passed away this little point and shoot (a generation or two after mine) was in it and he instantly decided it needed a home with me for "old time memories' sake". I recently used it- and it was fun to play around with (see the Pocono Pot Garden image from the other day for the results- with a little annfoolery). I have another shot to post tomorrow.



Anyhoo! Since today was Camera Day- this seemed to be a good time to feature this one in a photo and tell the story that went with it.



It's been a busy, productive day and I'm still a bit sneezy but there's been some progress in the allergy department- just in time for a predicted heat wave with several days in a row topping 100 degrees F! (37.7778 in C).



I hope to finally catch up with you tomorrow.