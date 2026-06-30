Outfit of the Day Day

We cannot watch the World Cup in our area because our cable provider is not carrying the channels that are showing it. But we can watch recaps the day after the match on YouTube, so we've been keeping up with this exciting event that way. I thought today's holiday, "Outfit of the Day" Day was really funny and I know how crazy soccer fans can be with the clothes they wear to a match. I went out on line to see if I could find a fun costume to post today and found this one of some Japanese fans on Getty Images (oops I forgot to record the photographer's name!). Just to put a little "Ann" into this image, I made a composite with my buddies in the Lego Photo Club admiring it on a gallery wall.



It's been a busy, productive day and I'm still a bit sneezy but there's been some progress in the allergy department- just in time for a predicted heat wave with several days in a row topping 100 degrees F! (37.7778 in C)