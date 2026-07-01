A Whisper from Heaven

Spent most of the afternoon in a heat wave fog. playing around with pictures from Maine, and thinking I'd use some for the current artist challenge- only to remember this time the pictures can't come from the archives- they have to be current- oh well- back to the drawing board!



LOL- today's holiday is "I Forgot Day". Maybe this qualifies for something after all!



This beautiful angel and her feathered companions were next to a headstone at the cemetery where Joan's husband was laid to rest (this is not his).