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A Whisper from Heaven by olivetreeann
Photo 5568

A Whisper from Heaven

Spent most of the afternoon in a heat wave fog. playing around with pictures from Maine, and thinking I'd use some for the current artist challenge- only to remember this time the pictures can't come from the archives- they have to be current- oh well- back to the drawing board!

LOL- today's holiday is "I Forgot Day". Maybe this qualifies for something after all!

This beautiful angel and her feathered companions were next to a headstone at the cemetery where Joan's husband was laid to rest (this is not his).
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Chrissie ace
So beautiful
July 2nd, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Really sweet
July 2nd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 2nd, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautifully composed
July 3rd, 2026  
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