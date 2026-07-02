Ram Island Lighthouse Boothbay Harbor

Spent most of the afternoon in a heat wave fog. playing around with pictures from Maine, and thinking I'd use some for the current artist challenge- only to remember this time the pictures can't come from the archives- they have to be current- oh well- back to the drawing board!



It's Stay Out of the Sun Day- yup- I sure did!



I added several layers of oil painting texture to this one. We saw this light house going to and coming from the island with the puffins were nesting in Boothbay Harbor. It was a nice addition to my collection!