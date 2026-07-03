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A Funny Face on the Gallery Wall by olivetreeann
Photo 5570

A Funny Face on the Gallery Wall

A filler just for fun...

(Both photos are mine)

I am trying to get caught up quickly so comment on the images you want to- you don't have to do them all!
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Harry J Benson ace
Creative
July 13th, 2026  
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