Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 5572
The Collector
Still filling in the blanks- as always you do not need to comment on them all!
Taken somewhere in Maine- lol- too lazy to look up the info on the cell phone!
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
11529
photos
199
followers
210
following
1528% complete
View this month »
5572
5573
5574
5575
5576
5577
5578
5579
Latest from all albums
5576
5669
5577
5670
5578
5579
5671
5672
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
E-520
Taken
28th May 2026 12:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
shoreline
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close