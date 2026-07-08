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Photo 5573
Lamb Chop Puppets
I remember watching Sheri Lewis and her puppet Lamb Chop when I was a little girl. As my friend John (who's 80) likes to say, "That was back when the dinosaurs roamed the earth!"
I am trying to get caught up quickly so comment on the images you want to- you don't have to do them all!
8th July 2026
8th Jul 26
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Ann H. LeFevre
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@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
30th June 2026 4:27pm
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puppets
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lamb chop
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Harry J Benson
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Cute remembrance
July 13th, 2026
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