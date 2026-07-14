Previous
Cow Appreciation Day by olivetreeann
Photo 5581

Cow Appreciation Day

The top part of this composite was a poster on display at Smiling Hill Farm. The lower portion featuring Rosie and Pip was taken by me some time ago.

Almost done catching up- thanks for your patience!
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1529% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Harry J Benson ace
Cute sign
July 16th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
@hjbenson Thank you Harry- they had a lot of cool decorations all over the ice cream barn.
July 16th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Chocolate
July 16th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact