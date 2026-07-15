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BW-Cooking by olivetreeann
Photo 5582

BW-Cooking

Simple and obvious explanation for this one! For the latest black and white challenge.

Apologies for yet another round of mass uploads! I am determined to finish July on time and appreciate your patience. You know the drill- just comment on a few, no need for all!
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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