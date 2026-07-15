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Photo 5582
BW-Cooking
Simple and obvious explanation for this one! For the latest black and white challenge.
Apologies for yet another round of mass uploads! I am determined to finish July on time and appreciate your patience. You know the drill- just comment on a few, no need for all!
15th July 2026
15th Jul 26
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Ann H. LeFevre
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@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
20th July 2026 9:00am
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kitchen
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eggs
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cooking
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lid
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cutting-board
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bw-cooking
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