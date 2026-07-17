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The Lonely Ball by olivetreeann
Photo 5584

The Lonely Ball

It just looked so sad...

More catch-up photos to upload- comment on one or two- no need to do all!
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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gloria jones ace
This image has a story...
July 23rd, 2026  
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