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Tropical Fruit Day by olivetreeann
Photo 5584

Tropical Fruit Day

Stretching this one- not a great picture, and certainly not the real thing. At least the framing is interesting...maybe.

Apologies for yet another round of mass uploads! I am determined to finish July on time and appreciate your patience. You know the drill- just comment on a few, no need for all!
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Babs ace
It has an Andy Warhol feel about it
July 22nd, 2026  
Suzanne 🇦🇺 ace
I agree with Babs. I am reassured to know that someone else gets behind and struggles to keep up. As my lovely husband tells me, these deadlines are self-imposed and should not be stressed over!

A big hello from us!
July 22nd, 2026  
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