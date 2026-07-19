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Patriotic Ducky by olivetreeann
Photo 5586

Patriotic Ducky

Silliness and, no, I did not buy him.
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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