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Junk Food Day by olivetreeann
Photo 5586

Junk Food Day

I find it ironic that the company who makes M & M's is more concerned about plant-based packaging than they are about the preservatives they put in their candy!

Keep your eyes open for oddities like this and join in the Curse of the Modern Age challenge with me! (tag: curse-25)

Apologies for yet another round of mass uploads! I am determined to finish July on time and appreciate your patience. You know the drill- just comment on a few, no need for all!
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Lou Ann ace
I wish they wouldn’t put the calories in bigger, bolder numbers. Ha!
July 22nd, 2026  
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