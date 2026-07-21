Junk Food Day

I find it ironic that the company who makes M & M's is more concerned about plant-based packaging than they are about the preservatives they put in their candy!



Keep your eyes open for oddities like this and join in the Curse of the Modern Age challenge with me! (tag: curse-25)



Apologies for yet another round of mass uploads! I am determined to finish July on time and appreciate your patience. You know the drill- just comment on a few, no need for all!