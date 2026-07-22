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A Walk Through the Electric City Aquarium by olivetreeann
Photo 5588

A Walk Through the Electric City Aquarium

I thought this one worked well for "Coral Reef Awareness Week". It's Jeff wandering through a fascinating coral reef display at the Electric City Aquarium in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

More catch-up photos to upload- comment on one or two- no need to do all!
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Ann H. LeFevre

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@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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