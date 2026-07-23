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Peanut Butter and Chocolate Day by olivetreeann
Photo 5590

Peanut Butter and Chocolate Day

Self-explanatory and delicious!
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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eDorre ace
Yum! I had a PB cup to celebrate!
July 24th, 2026  
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