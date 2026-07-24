Previous
Drive-thru Day by olivetreeann
Photo 5591

Drive-thru Day

The Golden Arches with a touch of annfoolery.
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1531% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
It makes a great photo but I don't think I will be driving through, I can't stand McDonald's. I will just drive past
July 25th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact