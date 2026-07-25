mfpiac-147

A call went out for more submissions to the My Favorite Pictures in a Collage challenge. Well, truth be told these are probably not my FAVORITE pictures. The theme this time was gear, cameras, useful equipment and so on. I don't take a lot of pictures of my gear so it took me several hours to track these images down! But it is what is and some of them have fun stories behind them.



Top L to R: "My" first camera- or one just like the one I had at Bill's Old Bike Barn and Museum; me trying to figure out camera menus on one of my cameras (I think it was the Canon Powershot XS 50 HS), and lenses galore on display at Photorama (a convention held in NYC).



Bottom L to R: Camera 101- a class on camera menus that our photo club held (still learning!), a close-up of a box that my tripod came in, and the "little red camera" that replaced my Canon Powershot A560 when the cover for the batteries would no longer stay shut.



Well, that's as best as I can do in matching the criteria for this one!