Text 2 Image 20

This time the text 2 image challenge had a twist- we were challenged to imitate a preset Ai generated text 2 image picture which depicted a dragon in a library. I must admit, I'm not really into dragons, so the image didn't really spark an initial interest however when the host sent out an appeal to join in, I thought I would lend a hand pictorally (if that's a word!). But I can't just imitate something- I wanted to add something in so I asked for a boy reading a book in a library with a dragon sitting next to him on the table and this is what I got. I added a little texture for atmosphere and voila! I'm actually quite pleased with it.