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WSL-63 by olivetreeann
Photo 5594

WSL-63

Ran an image of a Tesla I saw during my trip to Maine in May through the photo-processing blender and this is what came out!
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Corinne C ace
Electrifying!
July 27th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
I'm getting Back to the Future DeLorean vibes from this!
July 27th, 2026  
katy ace
Terrific illustration for the quote! Very futuristic appearance
July 27th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
That's the one that followed us.
July 27th, 2026  
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