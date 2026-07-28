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Photo 5595
Soccer Day 2026
A little annfoolery on a soccer ball on sale in the supermarket for today's holiday.
28th July 2026
28th Jul 26
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Ann H. LeFevre
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@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
18th July 2026 3:19pm
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soccer ball
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annfoolery
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edah26-07
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juju-2026
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