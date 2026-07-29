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Previous
Photo 5596
Lasagna Day
Low phojo and a quick snap at the supermarket to pull off an image for today's holiday.
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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Ann H. LeFevre
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@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
29th July 2026 3:53pm
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edah26-07
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