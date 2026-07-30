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Photo 5597
Butternut Squash Leaves
Somehow a Butternut Squash seed was introduced into one of the large pots on my deck and the plant is doing extremely well! It looks like I'll have a one-vegetable vegetable garden this fall!
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
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Ann H. LeFevre
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@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
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30th July 2026 5:22pm
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