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Butternut Squash Leaves by olivetreeann
Photo 5597

Butternut Squash Leaves

Somehow a Butternut Squash seed was introduced into one of the large pots on my deck and the plant is doing extremely well! It looks like I'll have a one-vegetable vegetable garden this fall!
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Ann H. LeFevre

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@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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