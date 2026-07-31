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tc-10 by olivetreeann
Photo 5598

tc-10

I landed on leaves and outdoor for the current tag challenge and decided to throw a little ICM on the shot for good measure.
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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eDorre ace
Love this!
August 1st, 2026  
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