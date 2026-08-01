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One Buck Short of a Buck Moon Shot by olivetreeann
Photo 5599

One Buck Short of a Buck Moon Shot

The sky was clouded over and the heavens were weeping on the night of the full moon, so I had to wait until last night when the skies were clear to get this image. It is not black and white or sepia; this was the natural hue of the moon last night.
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Ann H. LeFevre

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@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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